Could Captain America one day become President America? Chris Evans was an amazing Steve Rogers and has long been one of the more politically active MCU stars. Aside from commenting on all sorts of political positions he’s also set up A Starting Point, a website which provides political opinions from both sides of the aisle without judgment on who’s right. It’s a laudable goal, especially with the country as divided as it is right now.

At the time Evans said that his interest in politics arose from looking at a problem and figuring out how he could help a little. Since then he’s explained that he feels a sense of responsibility to use his fame and influence to try and improve things for ordinary Americans. That drive led many to wonder if it’d be too long before Evans dipped his toe into the political arena as a candidate.

Evans recently spoke about A Starting Point at the Web Summit technology conference, where the moderator asked him if he would run for office. Evans said it was unlikely but refused to rule it out:

“I’m not sure if I have the stomach for that because I think you become cynical quick, you know what I mean? And I like being idealistic and hopeful. I don’t know. I think I’ll probably try to find other ways to help.”

But when pressed said the main thing holding him back is lack of experience, he said:

“You never say never, but you know, the truth is — and this isn’t even trying to be fake humble — I don’t know enough. I can’t even think of an office that I would disrespect enough to assume I can waltz in and do it, so I’d have to put myself through some sort of class first. But right now, I don’t know think I have the tools.”

President Captain America 🇺🇸 ? @ChrisEvans is on a mission to bridge the national divide with his political platform @ASP. At @WebSummit 2020, he says “never say never” when it comes to a future in politics. But don't wait around.. my chat with @markKassen @JoeKiani today pic.twitter.com/KL8bL4nVas — Laurie Segall (@LaurieSegall) December 4, 2020

Actors running for office is nothing new in the US. Arnold Schwarzenegger served as Governor of California, Al Franken became Senator for Minnesota and, of course, Ronald Reagan went from starring alongside a chimp in Bedtime for Bonzo to serving two terms as President of the United States. Heck, if Evans is worried about a lack of political experience being a bar to office then he need look no further than the current occupant of the White House.

Since he hung up his shield in Avengers: Endgame Evans has pursued more low-key roles. He made his Broadway debut in Lobby Hero, receiving good notices for his performance and was extremely entertaining in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out. More recently he’s been turning heads in Apple TV+’s Defending Jacob, playing a DA whose son is accused of murder.

Evans may yet return to the role of Captain America in some form, but perhaps one day we could see that famous shield occupying pride of place in the Oval Office. Stranger things have happened…