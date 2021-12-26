Sneaky ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Easter Egg drops ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ hint

Even though we’re only a few months away from the release of Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, and we’ve got a pretty good idea of how all the major players are going to fit into the story, plot details remain virtually non-existent.

Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson was partnered up with the Guardians of the Galaxy the last time we saw him, while Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is dealing with the pressures of ruling New Asgard. Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster makes her Marvel Cinematic Universe return after almost a decade, and she’s getting superpowers for good measure, without even mentioning Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher looking to live up to his name by slaying some deities.

Eagle-eyed Redditor KingEuronIIIGreyjoy has managed to spot a sneaky little Love and Thunder Easter Egg buried in Spider-Man: No Way Home, though, which comes in the opening stages of the movie when news reports are sharing the revelation that teenager Peter Parker is the friendly neighborhood superhero.

The news broadcast briefly shows a crawl that reads “political turmoil in New Asgard as Z…” before disappearing, which hints that there could be a leadership battle on the cards. Valkyrie is looking for her queen, but maybe somebody else is eying the throne itself.