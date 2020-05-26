Zack Snyder Thanks Fans For Supporting Snyder Cut And Mental Health

While appearing on a podcast, director Zack Snyder thanked the fans who supported him in making his personal cut of Justice League a reality, and lauded them for raising over one hundred thousand dollars towards suicide prevention in the process.

Ever since the disastrous release of DC’s first ever superhero team-up movie, fans of the franchise found comfort in the notion that the original cut of the film, muddled by acts of God and human errors alike, was much better than its theatrical version. For years, they manned together in organized social media campaigns which aimed to pressure Hollywood execs into giving Snyder his second shot, and all while donating massive amounts of money for various mental health benefits along the way.

And after three long years, their labor finally bore fruit. Though for many years little more than an urban legend, last week it was officially announced that the infamous Snyder Cut was in the making. Though not much is known about the new and updated version of the film other than the platform on which it will premiere, some reporters have claimed that it could be as long as four hours, and feature several unseen characters.

WB Releases A Full Set Of Character Posters For The Justice League Snyder Cut 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Snyder, delighted by this positive note in his career – which received a devastating blow when his daughter, Autumn, took her own life in 2017, while Justice League was in the midst of post-production – expressed his gratitude for the people who made this important turning point possible in the first place, saying:

“Look,” Snyder told his hosts at Nicecast, “I’ll be honest, what the fandom has done, and the amount of money they’ve raised for suicide awareness and everything they’ve done as far as being this force for good, you can’t really put into words how amazing that is. If there was no movie, just what they’ve done to raise awareness for mental health, it’s unbelievable. And I think the way they’ve been able to combine their love for the universe and the love for these characters and then with their social activism as far as trying to make the world a better place, it’s kind of a crazy and beautiful thing, and for me it’s humbling and amazing that all of this was around this movie. It’s just a great thing.”

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is set to premiere on HBO’s new streaming service, HBO Max, sometime in 2021. Unlike most movies, the release is unlikely to be affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as work on the project will take place exclusively within the realm of post-production.