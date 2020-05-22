Zack Snyder’s Justice League Cut Will Bring Closure To The Characters

Years of campaigning for the Snyder Cut of Justice League came to fruition the day before yesterday when Warner Bros. finally announced that the extended version is coming in 2021.

The failure of Justice League was essentially the last blow to the coherency of the DCEU. Before that, the movies opened to mixed reactions from audiences and critics alike, but none of them had failed the distributor at the box office. Now though, after more than two years, Zack Snyder and his fans have come out triumphant in the battle for the movie’s extended edition, known as the Snyder Cut. WB reportedly has some big plans for the re-release, too, as they’ve dedicated a whopping $20 million to help Snyder realize his vision in all of its grandeur. Even the cast have been asked to reprise their roles to help out, and they all seem to be on board.

Here’s the catch, though. The Snyder Cut could essentially undermine the new continuity of the DCEU. After all, we have a new Caped Crusader, set to appear in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, not to mention that Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker has also set another timeline in motion. So, how will they handle these anachronistic characters? Well, according to Snyder’s wife and the producer behind the film, Deborah, this version will provide a sense of closure for fans.

“This movie was the culmination of a hero’s journey that all these characters went on,” she says. “And the idea was always to build them up to be the heroes people expected them to be.”

Deborah went on to note that while the plot will be more conclusive, it also presented the opportunity to give these characters more depth and story in the eyes of the audience.

“What’s so lovely about this is that we get to explore these characters in ways that you’re not able to in a shorter theatrical version,” She explained.

It’d make sense for this to be the case, as Zack Snyder has just revealed that at least 75% of his Justice League will contain new footage, so fans will have the perfect opportunity to say farewell to some of these characters, including Ben Affleck’s Batman and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.

Are you excited about the Snyder Cut, though? If so, what are your expectations with this version? As usual, sound off with your thoughts in the comments section below.