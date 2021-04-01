SnyderVerse Discussions Reportedly Heating Up At HBO Max

Warner Bros. will no doubt be hoping that the release of Godzilla vs. Kong into theaters and on HBO Max deflects some attention away from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which has been dominating the cultural landscape for the past two weeks and led to renewed calls from the fans to continue the various abandoned plot threads left dangling at the end of the four-hour epic.

The executives must be in a state of disbelief at what’s happened, looking at the way things have played out. Ironically, if they’d never given the filmmaker the opportunity to reshape Justice League in his own image in the first place, then they wouldn’t be facing the headaches they are now. Indeed, the existence of the Snyder Cut and its subsequent success has emboldened the fanbase to the point that they’ve got no intention of giving up on the latest stage of their SnyderVerse campaign until it reaps tangible rewards.

It remains to be seen if their efforts will pay off, but tipster Mikey Sutton is now reporting that discussions are heating up behind the scenes at HBO Max about continuing Zack’s mythology, with the boardroom no longer able to ignore just how much people want to see the story that started in Man of Steel continued on either the big screen or via streaming. WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff was quick to downplay any further adventures for the DCEU’s all-star team, but the internet has different ideas.

In 99% of cases, a successful blockbuster movie is guaranteed a sequel, especially one that generates the sort of viewing figures and column inches accumulated by Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The only real question remaining is whether or not the studio backtracks once more and agrees to restore the SnyderVerse, which isn’t part of the plan but looks to be a hugely lucrative venture regardless.