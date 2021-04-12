SnyderVerse Might Exist Simultaneously With J.J. Abrams DC Universe

What does the future hold for Warner Bros. and DC Films’ superhero slate? Honestly, it’s impossible to tell. Zack Snyder’s Justice League has only muddied the situation further, with fans now demanding to see the SnyderVerse restored, while the studio executives continue to hammer home that they’re simply not interested.

Things are made even more confusing when you look at the movies on the horizon. The Suicide Squad is a soft reboot of a film that was definitely part of the SnyderVerse seeing as Ben Affleck’s Batman and Jared Leto’s Joker were involved, but James Gunn appears to have been given the complete creative freedom to tell his own story free from the shackles of connective tissue.

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, meanwhile, has a sequel coming next year and he was also part of Snyder’s Justice League lineup, while Shazam! contained several references to the events of past films that may or may not have an impact on second installment Fury of the Gods. The Flash is most definitely part of the original timeline, too, but J.J. Abrams Superman reboot 100% isn’t, neither is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and there’s still no official word on where Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam falls.

Tipster Mikey Sutton is reporting, though, that The Rock’s film will position itself as part of SnyderVerse continuity, which could then lead to a pair of DC Universes existing simultaneously when you factor in Bad Robot’s plans for the company’s comic book characters, in the event that the studio decide to change their minds in regards to the franchise for the umpteenth time and pick up any of those dangling Justice League cliffhangers.

“Insiders see a scenario in which the Snyderverse could exist simultaneously with J.J. Abrams’ theatrical DC projects,” he says.

Canon and continuity-wise it’s an absolute mess, but it’s a problem entirely of WB’s own making, so it’ll make for a compelling few months as we discover how it’s all going to play out in the long run.