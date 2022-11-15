Snyderverse fans fear for Batfleck following Warner Bros.’ CEO’s ominous DCU plans

Even though there have been significant alterations in who decides the future of DCU from here on out, the MCU rival is yet to find its footing. At a time like this, bold declarations, no matter how vague, coming from those at the helm of the DC cinematic universe are enough to kickstart a debate, especially when said comments are interpreted as an announcement of the end of Ben Affleck’s time as Gotham’s savior.

The catalyst behind said concern are words David Zaslav, President and CEO at Warner Bros. Discovery recently shared when asked about his plans for DCU’s future. Apparently, with James Gunn and Peter Safran steering the ship now, the focus isn’t to dive too much into the multiverse, which means doing away with any unnecessary characters, for starters, the many Batman living in their respective realities.

“I think over the next few years, you’re going to see a lot of growth and opportunity around DC, there’s not going to be four Batmans.”

Apart from sparking questions about who is being counted as the fourth Batman, Zaslav’s comment has instilled fear in the heart of Ben Affleck fans that he is the caped crusader who will be given the boot.

Flash’s ending hasn’t changed and the movie is picture locked ,Keaton was in the last scene of the movie ,Affleck is out after his cameos — Ads (@Adsnewaccount) November 15, 2022

Nothing has changed, Keaton will remain as Batman in the DCU. No new news on Affleck so we can assume he's not gonna stay. — Savea (@Ligma212223) November 15, 2022

I know there are inevitably going to be people who are going to be staunchly against this, but I kind of wouldn’t mind since I really don’t expect either Affleck or Keaton to stick around for another decade. https://t.co/P7CkuPK4fh — Hemans (@TheHeman9) November 15, 2022

A few reasoned that WB is no longer invested in depicting the version of Batman Affleck represented on screen.

Im going to assume that David Zaslav is not interested in an older batman. Its either Ben Affleck or someone else. — RBL (@Rebellion_128) November 15, 2022

Evidently, not everyone is ready to accept this possibility and are already pointing fingers at DCU’s messy depiction of the multiverse.

So he doesn’t want Ben Affleck in DCEU or Michael Keaton in a Batman Beyond but wants Robert Pattinson!?…what’s the point of saying the multiverse then if you gonna ignore Ben and Keaton! Whole reason I’m seeing Flash isn’t to see Ezra but freaking Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck — Ben Smith (@BenSmit49787810) November 15, 2022

Why can’t they see having different multiverse is interesting have Pattinson do his own thing, Ben Affleck be the current DCEU and Michael Keaton in a distant futuristic world of Gotham set in earth 89!…with Terry McGuinness!!..what’s so difficult to do or understand that? — Ben Smith (@BenSmit49787810) November 15, 2022

One user theorized how the studio is most probably planning to relegate Affleck to the sidelines.

yeah seems like they'll shelve Affleck into the multiverse until they need to bring him back for some major event film. Pattinson will be the face of Batman moving forward and Keaton will play supporting role in the DCU. — VenoM (@_thisisvenom) November 15, 2022

But some are optimistic and certain that the Batman who is set to leave the DCU is Michael Keaton given the recent Warner Bros. tweet.

Between this, the 'Batgirl' cancellation (which starred Keaton) and reshooting that 'Aquaman 2' scene to swap Keaton for Affleck, it sure sounds like Michael Keaton's triumphant return as the Caped Crusader is being walked back. https://t.co/GTydXfm6ai — Adam Chitwood (@adamchitwood) November 15, 2022

Even though Affleck is all set to appear in Aquaman 2 and The Flash, there is no denying that his presence in the DCU hasn’t been afforded the same certainty currently being enjoyed by Henry Cavill, who apparently felt so secure in his future as Superman that he didn’t think twice before biding the Geralt of Rivia goodbye.