The SnyderVerse May Be Restored If Army Of The Dead Does Well

It’s time to update an old joke and say that when the world finds itself struck by nuclear war, the only things to survive in the aftermath will be cockroaches, Twinkies, Cher and talk that the SnyderVerse could still be restored.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has opened up a huge can of worms, and we’re now at the stage where barely a day goes by without a new addition to the rumor mill hinting that it might not be the end of the line for the mythology that began with Man of Steel, despite various members of the Warner Bros. top brass and even the filmmaker himself saying the opposite on more than one occasion.

The latest comes from tipster Mikey Sutton, and requires a whole lot of variables and hypotheticals to unfold in a very specific order. As per Sutton’s report, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich’s contract expires in 2022, and if he were to leave, then a number of other senior executives would also depart, creating a domino effect which would eventually culminate in the restoration and continuation of the SnyderVerse.

Not only that, but Sutton goes on to claim that WB’s parent company AT&T are tracking how Army of the Dead performs on Netflix before making a final ruling on the SnyderVerse, although a correlation between a single film drawing big numbers on a streaming service with over 200 million subscribers acting as a barometer over whether or not to continue on with a a timeline that’s set them back almost $900 million in production costs for Snyder’s films alone feels like a somewhat tenuous connection to make.

Sutton maintains that the SnyderVerse will be rebuilt steadily over time, though, despite the studio’s public stance, but as always, we’ll just have to wait and see how as the relentless speculation continues to unfold.