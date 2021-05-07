Zack Snyder Says WB Has No Interest In Continuing The SnyderVerse

It isn’t surprising in the slightest to hear for the umpteenth time that Warner Bros. have no interest in continuing the SnyderVerse, but it will be a body blow to supporters of the online movement that the words are coming directly out of Zack Snyder’s mouth.

Ever since the filmmaker’s four-hour version of Justice League premiered on HBO Max back in March, the internet has been awash with speculation about what the future held for his section of the DCEU mythology that kicked off with Man of Steel in the summer of 2013. Many of the franchise’s biggest stars were cast by Snyder including Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller, all of whom have solo movies in various stages of development, but the chances of the streaming exclusive’s epilogue acting as the launchpad for any new stories always felt remote.

In fact, in a recent interview, the 300 director appeared to hammer one final nail into the coffin of the SnyderVerse when he confirmed once again that Warner Bros. simply aren’t interested in picking up from where his Justice League left off, saying:

“Yes, we have a fully fleshed out universe that we could dive into, but the truth is, you know, Warner Bros., I don’t think they have really any interest in continuing this storyline. You know, they are the keepers of the IP, and it’s up to them. So, I am super happy with the way the movie turned out and I love these characters and I’m super proud of them.”

Even the staunchest of #RestoreTheSnyderVerse supporters would have known somewhere in the back of their minds that the desire to see Justice League sequels was rooted more in optimism and wishful thinking rather than any genuine belief that the WB brass would go back on their decision based solely on the response to the Snyder Cut, and no amount of boycotts or hashtags are going to change that.

As for Snyder, his fifteen-year association with the studio seems to have come to an end, but at least the release of Netflix’s Army of the Dead in two weeks looks to start the next chapter of his career with a bang.