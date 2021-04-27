The SnyderVerse Is Reportedly Dead For Now, WB Won’t Greenlight More Projects

Ever since Zack Snyder’s Justice League hit HBO Max, the internet has been ablaze with all sorts of rumors in regards to where things will go from here for the director’s mythology. Technically, the SnyderVerse will continue in at least some form, with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Ezra Miller’s Flash still important players in the DCEU machine, but there doesn’t seem to be much interest on Warner Bros.’ part to expand it beyond that.

While the Snyder Cut left the door wide open for all sorts of continuations, be it direct Justice League sequels, Knightmare spinoffs or even Ben Affleck’s The Batman, and the fans have been campaigning to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, the chances of anything more emerging from that pocket of the DCEU are looking worse and worse by the day.

Of course, Dwayne Johnson has been heavily linked with riding to the rescue and restoring it, but The Rock has remained silent on the matter so far and according to insider Grace Randolph, the SnyderVerse is dead for now, as Warner Bros. won’t greenlight any further projects.

Over on her YouTube channel, the tipster provided an update on the situation and said the following:

There’s a lot of drama behind-the-scenes of the Snyder Cut as you know, and so the very higher-ups, I’m talking like upper echelon of the people in charge of Warner Bros., they are just not going to greenlight any more of that stuff. They are just not going to do it. I think it became personal for them.

That’s certainly a shame, but given that this is Hollywood we’re talking about, things can always change. Especially when it comes to the DCEU. Like we mentioned above, Johnson is reportedly fighting for it and he’s got a tremendous amount of sway in the industry. Not only that, but if things start to go south for the franchise again, WB execs may rethink their decision.

For the immediate future, however, it does indeed look like the SnyderVerse is dead. And that’s certainly a disappointing outcome to the whole saga.