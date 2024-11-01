Somehow, the internet can’t agree how to feel over Ridley Scott developing a new ‘Alien’ movie

Let’s get one thing straight: no artist is infallible, especially those fortunate enough to make eye-popping amounts of cash from their work. And yet, the news that storied filmmaker Ridley Scott — who gave us Gladiator, Blade Runner, and The Martian — is returning to his most prominent roots in the form of another Alien film, is a development you’d expect universal cheers for.

As it turns out, though, not everyone is too jazzed that the guy who made the original Alien is involved in another Alien film.

Ridley just won’t let anyone else fully play with this franchise will he — Mehul Desai (@TechNoirUK) November 1, 2024

Can we please just agree that Ridley should not be allowed anywhere near this franchise anymore? — Redette (@TheRedGambit) November 1, 2024

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the 86-year-old stated that he was developing a new entry in the historic sci-fi franchise following the box office success of Alien: Romulus, which he also produced. This is important to note, as Scott’s involvement with the in-development entry could only be referring to another production credit, rather than any directorial involvement.

This doesn’t necessarily mean he is directing his own Alien film. It just says he’s developing a new Alien movie in the wake of Romulus. We have already confirmed that Romulus is getting a sequel so this is likely referring to that. Ridley will assist like he did with Romulus pic.twitter.com/500hzCVPfq — ＣΛＴΞＳ M OＴΞ L (@WillCates44) November 1, 2024

There were, of course, those who welcomed the news of Scott’s involvement as loudly and proudly as one could muster. Such proponents were chiefly trying to manifest another entry in the Prometheus storyline, each of which Scott has had a directorial hand in, so far.

Please be Prometheus sequel please be Prometheus sequel please be Prometheus sequel — Jack (@Jac5Connor) November 1, 2024

Finally a sequel to the covenant cliffhanger?! — Bryce Back This Week Bitch CAR (1-7) Ducks (7-0) (@lionbear23) November 1, 2024

Others went a step further, pointing a tired finger at the Hollywood machine for daring to operate yet another franchise.

“ here bro let’s milk this franchise “ pic.twitter.com/xYqzVkaoq0 — Finestt Cartier 🔱 (@FinesttCartier) November 1, 2024

Here’s the thing, though; it is perfectly okay to make franchise films so long as those films are good, and Alien: Romulus has proven that this is one franchise in a solid trajectory (due in no small part, may I add, to Scott himself, who gave pointers to writer-director Fede Álvarez that, in Álvarez’s paraphrased words, were beneficial to the film).

This is to say that any Alien production that has involved Scott in the past has hardly disappointed before. Even Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, for all their faults, offered significant philosophical thrust to the stories. Romulus in particular, took the franchise several steps forward precisely by modernizing the strengths that made Scott’s original film so mighty.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Specifically, Romulus was more contained, and subsequently more frightening (hearkening back to the horror-tinged tension inherent to Alien) than its action-centric predecessors. Cailee Spaeny was an excellent spearhead for a richly talented cast, and the star-making turn from David Jonsson — whose character, Andy, is both written and played brilliantly, communicating both the devastating discomfort and prevailing humanity in the search for freedom — make a new Alien film a welcome development, especially with Scott in the ring.

For now, though, enthusiastic eyes are fixed on the end of November, when Scott’s latest epic Gladiator II will be hitting the big screen across North America. Whispers arise that the film’s opening scene will feature one of, if not the biggest action set piece of Scott’s entire career; a possibility that pairs nicely with the immensely positive early reactions to the film. Whatever the case, we’ll see for ourselves when Gladiator II squares up against Wicked on Nov. 22.

