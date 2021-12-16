‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’: Daisy Ridley’s next film is an indie drama

Talented Star Wars sequel trilogy star Daisy Ridley is somewhat understandingly moving away from the tentpole blockbuster variety of films for her next project by producing and starring in the indie drama Sometimes I Think About Dying.

The Rachel Lambert-directed film recently wrapped production in Oregon, Deadline reports. Katy Wright-Mead, Stefanie Abel Horowitz, and Kevin Armento wrote the movie. The film co-stars Parvesh Cheena, Dave Merheje, Meg Stalter, Bree Alrod, and Brittany O’Grady.

Based on a 2019 short film of the same name — which itself was based on the play Killers by Armento — the story centers around a character named Fran who, as the title suggests, likes to think about dying. After making the new guy at work, the pair begin to go down a romantic path, going on dates, conversating, and eating pie. But the only thing left getting in their way is Fran herself.

While a release date for Sometimes I Think About Dying isn’t set yet, we can expect to see Ridley in theaters again soon with her turn as Helena Pelletier in the thriller slated for next year, The Marsh King’s Daughter, based on a book of the same name.

Ridley’s other upcoming projects include the futuristic thriller Mindfall and the Disney Plus original Young Woman and the Sea.

We’re happy to see that Ridley appears to be on track to enjoying a thriving new phase of her acting career without getting typecast as an action hero star along the way. That has everything to do with the actor making interesting choices in her roles, such as lending her voice acting talents for the star-studded indie videogame thriller Twelve Minutes earlier this year, which was released to much acclaim.