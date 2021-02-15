Here’s How Jim Carrey’s Robotnik Could Look In Sonic The Hedgehog 2

One of the more novel ideas Paramount decided to explore with its adaptation of Sega’s mascot was to provide an origin story for the blue hedgehog’s nemesis. Of course, Jim Carrey is expected to return as the egotistical and unhinged Dr. Robotnik in Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and, as seen at the climax of last year’s first installment, the genius scientist bears a resemblance much closer to that of his video game counterpart after being thrown through a portal into Sonic’s homeworld of Mobius.

The design, however, isn’t quite where some fans think it should be, naturally leading many to come up with their own ideas of how the antagonist should look when he returns next year. And you can check out Reddit user ArtBasementOfficial’s fan art – which depicts a bald Carrey sporting a well-groomed mustache and reflective glasses – below.

A faithful interpretation, no doubt, though one physical quality noticeably missing here is Robotnik’s, let’s say, unique body shape. The character’s nickname (Eggman) comes from his rotund midriff and it’ll be interesting to see if director Jeff Fowler decides to carry this aspect over or simply cite artistic freedom as a reason for not having Carrey wear a fatsuit. It’s hardly a dealbreaker, either way, and we’ll just have to wait and see which direction filmmakers decide to go in.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is slated for release in 2022 with the titular star once again set to be voiced by Ben Schwartz. The actor recently revealed to ComicBook.com that he had read an initial script and had every reason to believe the follow-up will be amazing. For the full story there, see here. Alternatively, you can check out some more fan art – including some imagining what Knuckles could look like in the pic – by heading this way.