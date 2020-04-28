Sonic The Hedgehog Director Would Love To Do More With The Sonic Universe

If Jeff Fowler gets his way, the release of this year’s Sonic The Hedgehog is only the beginning of a multi-part film franchise starring more than just one anthropomorphic animal.

The director, who has been outspoken in the past about his love and respect for Sega’s mascot, recently sat down with USA Today to discuss all things Sonic, including his future involvement in any potential sequels. Paramount has yet to acknowledge the existence of any such follow-up, though given both the critical and commercial success ultimately enjoyed by the Blue Blur’s live-action debut, fans are hopeful that further installments are on the cards.

As for Fowler, he says that given the opportunity, he’d love nothing more than to be handed the reins to yet another movie starring Sonic, Dr. Robotnik and yes, more of his extraterrestrial pals from the planet Mobius.

“Nothing would bring me more happiness than getting another shot with these characters and to tell more stories.” Fowler tells the site, adding: “We’d love to do more with the Sonic cinematic universe.” In regards to the expanded cast of any hypothetical sequel, Fowler acknowledges the love fans have for the likes of Amy and Knuckles – two iconic companions that would assuredly make an appearance, he says.

We would get that question a lot from fans, ‘Is Tails in it? Is Knuckles in it?’ All these fan-favorite characters. We will absolutely get to them in future stories if we’re able to.’

Audiences who stuck around for Sonic The Hedgehog‘s credits will already be aware of a certain two-tailed fox’s appearance, of course, though should a second adventure ever materialize – and it’s looking likely – expect to see a vast expansion to the supporting cast. Got your own wish list of Sonic characters you’d love to see brought to life on the big screen? Be sure to share them with us in the usual place below!