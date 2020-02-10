Though the marketing for Sonic the Hedgehog has been under a lot of scrutiny from the fanbase this past year, it seems there’s at least one big reveal that Paramount Pictures didn’t put in the trailers. So if you’re hoping to go into the upcoming video game adaption relatively spoiler-free, then we suggest leaving this page immediately.

Less than a week out from the movie’s Valentine’s Day release, an image has started making the rounds online showing a cameo from none other than Sonic’s famed sidekick Tails. While the context of this image remains unclear, recent rumors indicate that this may be a mid-credits cameo, presumably to set up the next film.

Could this mean that Paramount is also planning sequel appearances for the rest of the Sonic gang? At this point, it seems downright probable.

First Look At [SPOILERS] Cameo In Sonic The Hedgehog Leaks Online 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, this is all assuming that the first movie does well enough to warrant a follow-up. As it stands, box office projections seem fairly optimistic, with Variety reporting that the film is tracking for an opening in the $40 million range.

That’s a lot higher than most of us would’ve predicted nine months ago when the infamous first trailer dropped to an overwhelmingly negative response. But thanks to a last-minute redesign of the title character – along with a couple of cutesy reveals in the recent marketing – the Sonic movie has earned back fans in a big way.

Granted, the film’s late review embargo lift time of 10pm PST on February 12th isn’t exactly a huge vote of confidence, but you can decide for yourself if Sonic the Hedgehog is one of those all too rare examples of a video game adaptation that’s worth a watch when the flick hits theaters on February 14th.