Sonic The Hedgehog Fans Want Ben Schwartz To Take Over The Role

It looks as if Sega has decided to make some big changes to Sonic The Hedgehog going forward.

Revealing the news over on Twitter yesterday, longtime Sonic voice actor Roger Crag Smith confirmed that he would no longer be playing the character in a heartfelt message implying that the separation wasn’t by choice. Indeed, many fans responding to the unexpected news believe the split to be a result of Sega choosing not to renew Smith’s contract in favor of someone else. While nothing official has been revealed so far, Ben Schwartz, who voiced the world’s fastest hedgehog in last year’s live-action adaptation, is clearly a frontrunner to take over vocal duties for all things starring the gaming icon and it seems as if such an outcome would be preferable for many.

That’s if reactions to Smith’s aforementioned Tweet are any indication, at least, as the majority are giving Schwartz’s total assumption of the role a big thumbs up and you can check out some of the responses for yourself down below.

Hey @SEGA you should consider @rejectedjokes for the new VA for Sonic! Hes already got experience with the Blue Blurr! — Agent Orange (@Sin0fAvarice) January 29, 2021

Sad that Roger is no longer voicing Sonic but also excited for who they select next, could it be Ben Schwartz 👀? — joël (@jojelly_) January 29, 2021

@rejectedjokes Hey man how are you? Hope you're doin ok will you be the voice of sonic in the new games ? The news of roger leaving are spreading so we just want to know, can you say anything about it ??? Pleaseeeee 🙋🏼‍♂️ — David Arellano (@DavidAr46113899) January 28, 2021

I don't see Ben Schwartz being the new permanent voice of Sonic because I feel he would be way too expensive since he's a film actor. But I wouldn't mind it. — 🏴‍☠️𝕊𝕥𝕣𝕒𝕨 ℍ𝕒𝕥 𝕁.ℂ🏴‍☠️ #TeamGodzilla (@unvpologetic_bi) January 28, 2021

I just realized Ben Schwartz is probably the only Sonic voice actor who probably grew up with sonic! — Olivia animations BIM 🏳️‍🌈💓💜💙 (@animations_2) January 28, 2021

Roger Craig Smith has stepped down as Sonic. We know that there will be a new netflix sonic cartoon. Ben Schwartz voiced sonic in the movie, has worked with Netflix and has starred in a lot of recent cartoons. I think I know who will take over from Roger… pic.twitter.com/wedDbLjuQ9 — Asterisk* (@AsteriskOff) January 28, 2021

I hope the new voice actor for Sonic is Ben Schwartz so his voice is the same in the movies and the games. — bread (@epicbread_) January 28, 2021

Ben Schwartz would work as Sonic pretty well. Jason Griffith was promoted to the games and it could be the case with Schwartz. I see his portrayal of Sonic as young and energetic but lacking the cockiness, but if he's the next voice, the games could add that aspect. I'm on board. — Nicktendo64 (@NickySmagsCP) January 28, 2021

Since #RogerCraigSmith is no longer voicing Sonic, I think @Sega should make Ben Schwartz the voice of Sonic across Film, TV, and Games!! — Mattimus (@mattimusprimal) January 28, 2021

Some, on the other hand, aren’t the biggest fans of Schwartz or Smith and would rather bring back individuals such as Jason Giffith or Ryan Drummond. Neither actor has voiced Sonic for more than a decade, however, so such requests are almost certainly wishful thinking.

ROGER CRAIG SMITH ISNT SONIC ANYMORE YEEEESSSSSSSS FINALLY I hate his Sonic voice. Ben schwartz would be a good replacement but ideally they'd bring back Jason griffith — The Warrior (@thewarriorrlsh) January 28, 2021

Whatever the outcome, we’re sure Sega will have more to share in the near future, but for now, it seems as if the company has ample time to make a decision. Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog sequel isn’t due to release for a while yet and we’ve heard next to nothing about any upcoming games. It’s all very much a case of wait and see, then, so be sure to let us know in the usual place below who you’d like to have assume the position.