‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ fans hyped for Jim Carrey’s Robotnik

It’s been a while since Jim Carrey was regarded as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, with the actor’s output having dropped off significantly across the last decade, but his performance as Dr. Robotnik in the smash hit Sonic the Hedgehog movie saw him recapture some of that old magic.

The rubber-faced funnyman didn’t so much chew on the scenery as devour it whole, and he was clearly having a blast dialing his performance way past eleven. After the video game adaptation drew some of the best reviews the genre had ever seen and hauled in $319 million at the box office, a sequel was announced in short order.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is coming to theaters in April 2022, and after the first trailer dropped last night to showcase the latest adventure for the iconic speedster, the internet was hyped at getting reacquainted with Carrey’s Robotnik, this time in much more game-accurate form.

Still loving Jim Carrey doing the weirdest choices as Robotnic https://t.co/dnUJuuq4Ev — 🎄Don(ald) we now our gay apparel🎄 (@ItsTheBoat) December 10, 2021

Jim Carrey is the best villain ever the first movie had me crying laughing 🤣 #SonicMovie2 pic.twitter.com/yTkItrWCCt — HotNerdClub (@hotnerdclub) December 10, 2021

I actually enjoyed the first SONIC movie. And a little bit more of a classic madcap Jim Carrey goes an awfully long way. https://t.co/4qbYiVeXwB — 𝘾𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙧'𝙨 𝘾𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙢𝙖 𝘾𝙤𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙧 🎥🎞🎬 (@CraigKoban) December 10, 2021

alright y'know what I'm on board, the first one was at its best when it stopped being so ashamed of what it was and embraced goofy cartoon bullshit, give me more of that



also jim carrey robotnik is still perfect casting https://t.co/VJHUx3sTjG — Mike is endwalkin' here (@MikeLovesRabbit) December 10, 2021

I actually love Jim Carrey as Eggman. He’s having so much fun — Gunner Dobbins (@GunnerDobbins) December 10, 2021

Jim Carrey Stan account, ya dije. pic.twitter.com/XFfk7Y7bof — Jack Ledger #Batman89|Willem Dafoe Stan Account. (@JackLedger18) December 10, 2021

also jim carrey’s robotinik looking great af once again — merricat (@treesaulti) December 10, 2021

#SonicMovie2 Looks absolutely PERFECT!! The chaos emerald, Eggman's new game accurate look, Tails and his original voice actress! Plus the dynamic between Donut Lord and Sonic is back!! KNUCKLES!! This is gonna be fun!! I can't wait!! @sonic_hedgehog @rejectedjokes @JimCarrey -N8 https://t.co/yo6KppEj4I — The N∆TE Before Christmas 🎄 (@Im_Nat_Man) December 10, 2021

That Sonic 2 Movie trailer looks so good! I'm glad they kept the VO for Tails and @idriselba sounds DAMN great as Knuckles!!



Jim Carrey is once again incomparable as Eggman (I want that outfit!)



Anyway… I'll be back tomorrow unless they reveal something groundbreaking — 🎶 He Who Attains 🎙️ (@foxarocious) December 10, 2021

Carrey hasn’t appeared in anything since the first installment was released, so Sonic the Hedgehog 2 marks his first credit of any kind for two years. That’s a long time to be away for someone that’s been a regular fixture on our screens for close to 30 years, and he’s clearly preparing to blow us all away with another phenomenally hammy turn as the mustachioed menace.