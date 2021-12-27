Sony confirms running time for Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’

Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to continue dominating both the box office and the cultural conversation for a few more weeks, which could ultimately end up working in the favor of Morbius.

Having initially been scheduled for a July 2020 release, Jared Leto’s debut as the Living Vampire is coming to theaters in little over a month, marking Sony’s first Marvel Comics adaptation that doesn’t feature either Spider-Man or Venom since 2011’s terrible Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

New 'Morbius' images reveal more of Jared Leto's Marvel debut 1 of 5

The first clip from the movie seemed to win over a lot of skeptics, but the jury remains out as to whether or not the next stage of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is going to be a huge success, a dismal flop, or somewhere in between. On the plus side, we now know that it isn’t going to be a particularly taxing time at the theater.

Sony have confirmed that Morbius will run for 108 minutes including credits, roughly ten more than Venom: Let There Be Carnage. We can guarantee there’s going to be at least one stinger teasing what’s to come, but we’re also very curious to see how a Sony-backed superhero blockbuster performs without having Peter Parker or Eddie Brock to lean on.