Sony Reportedly Wants All 3 Spideys To Fight Venom And Carnage

We’ll have a much better lay of the land in terms of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters are connected at the end of January 2022 when Jared Leto’s Morbius is finally released, because there appears to be more than enough going on in December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home without having to connect any additional dots, while Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis claimed that the people in his movie aren’t even aware that New York City’s web-slinger exists. At least not yet, anyway.

Sony exec Sanford Panitch has been dropping not so subtle teases, though, that a plan is already loosely in place to see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker interact with some of the SPUMC’s biggest names, with the other shared Marvel mythology picking up steam with Let There Be Carnage and Morbius on the way, not to mention Aaron Taylor-Johnson being cast as the lead in J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter.

Furthermore, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus series long before Armor Wars was announced – that Sony have much more ambitious plans in mind and want the holy trinity of Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to battle Tom Hardy’s Venom and Woody Harrelson’s Carnage at some stage in the future.

Of course, the first two live-action incumbents of the Spider-Man costume haven’t been confirmed for No Way Home as of yet, although we’re all expecting it, and Holland’s contract expires once the promotional tour for the threequel wraps up. As such, there’s going to be an awful lot of negotiating and no doubt even more money being thrown around behind the scenes for anything of such scale to gather any real momentum, but it’s fan service writ large and audiences would love to see it happen.