Sony Reportedly Eyeing Zack Snyder To Direct A Spider-Man Spinoff

It’s all systems go for the equal parts ambitious and risky Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, which has a slew of projects in various stages of development that will all tie together into a shared mythology which sounds as though it’ll eventually culminate in such crossovers as Spider-Man and Venom, the Sinister Six and more, despite still only being one movie old.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be looking to come close to matching its predecessor’s haul of over $850 million at the box office, while Morbius is finally arriving in January of next year, although it’s just as likely to flop as it is to become a success. J.C. Chandor recently hired Aaron Taylor-Johnson to headline his Kraven the Hunter, Olivia Wilde is still working on her mystery blockbuster that’s widely believed to be Spider-Woman, and there’s plenty more on the docket than that.

Venom Takes Over Spider-Man In Awesome Fan Art 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who old us his version of Justice League was heading exclusively to HBO Max long before it was confirmed – that Sony are reportedly eying Zack Snyder to direct an installment in the SPUMC. Of course, there’s plenty of outfits in Hollywood that would love to have him take the reins on a high profile project, but that doesn’t mean it’ll happen, especially when his stock and popularity are at an all-time high following the Snyder Cut and Netflix’s Army of the Dead.

As well as overseeing Netflix animated duo Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas and Twilight of the Gods, the filmmaker appears intent to make drama Horse Latitudes his next directorial effort, and he’s still toying with his Old West Arthurian story, so he’s a pretty busy guy for the foreseeable future.