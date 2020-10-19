Sony Reportedly Interested In Solo Spider-Man Spinoffs Like Joker

If isn’t enough that we’re going to have three different versions of Batman appearing on our screens in 2022 when Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton suit up in The Flash eight months after Robert Pattinson debuts as the Dark Knight in The Batman, we could also end up with three incarnations of Spider-Man as well.

Ever since Jamie Foxx was announced to be returning as The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Electro in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3, rumors began swirling that a live-action Spider-Verse could be on the cards, and the speculation only intensified when Benedict Cumberbatch also signed on, with the actor gearing up to shoot Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

There’s no way that’s a coincidence, and fans would be left bitterly disappointed if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield didn’t appear in Tom Holland’s next outing as Peter Parker. Insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Sony are interested in continuing to expand their Spider-Verse without Kevin Feige’s help, and are even considering developing further projects for Maguire and Garfield should they agree to a comeback.

The multiverse is shaping up to be the next major storytelling device in the superhero genre, and at this rate the MCU, DCEU and SPUoMC could all have multiple realities of their own. There’s only so much of a good thing you can have before audiences start to grow tired of it, and if a revolving door of Batmen and Spider-Men become a regular occurrence, the novelty is going to wear off pretty quick. Besides, Garfield and Maguire haven’t even been confirmed for the next Spider-Man movie yet, so we shouldn’t be getting too far ahead of ourselves just yet.