Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire Reportedly Now In Talks For Spider-Man 3

It looks like Spider-Man 3 is set to have a much grander scope than we expected. This week brought the shocking news that Jamie Foxx is returning as Electro in the movie, which tipped us off to the fact that the threequel will have a multiversal element. Since then, the actor posted – and then promptly deleted – a piece of artwork on Instagram that depicted Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, hinting that it’s going to unite all three cinematic Spider-Men and give us the live-action Spider-Verse event fans have been dreaming about.

Now, a new report is pointing to this being exactly the case. FandomWire is claiming that Marvel has secretly been in talks with both Garfield and Maguire to get them back for Spider-Man 3 opposite Holland. The outlet may also have given us our first plot description of the movie.

According to their sources, the studio has a script written which involves the three wall-crawlers teaming up to take on various villains from their past – including Foxx’s Electro. That being said, FW says they’ve been unable to 100% confirm this at present, so they encourage folks to take it with a pinch of salt.

It’s worth mentioning that another site, Geekosity, has likewise said that Maguire is in active talks to don the Spider-suit again. All the signs have been pointing to a live-action Spider-Verse crossover being in the works behind the scenes, then, but we weren’t expecting it to take place in Spider-Man 3 itself.

Given the big cliffhanger at the end of Far From Home, that means there could be a heck of a lot of plot packed into the film, which is a little worrying, too, as previous Spidey pics have bitten off more than they could chew to mixed results, but the concept of Garfield, Maguire and Holland all coming together is certainly too thrilling to pass up.

With Spider-Man 3 reportedly starting production this fall, be sure to keep an eye out for further updates on a movie that just keeps getting more exciting by the day.