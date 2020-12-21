Sony Reportedly Wants To Lock Tobey Maguire In Before Showing Us Spider-Man 3 Trailer

Back in October, Sony’s Brazilian Executive Marketing Director Camila Pacheco confirmed that the first trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 would debut in December. Footage from both Homecoming and Far From Home was revealed the December before each movie’s release, so there was already a precedent for it, too, with the latter dropping the initial promo at the CCXP convention in 2018.

That seemed like a safe bet to get our first look at the in-production threequel, then, but this year’s virtual edition of CCXP came and went without so much as a mention of Spider-Man 3, unless of course you count the leaked video that appeared to confirm a live-action Spider-Verse would be the driving force of the story, which was almost immediately taken down by the studio.

There are only ten days left of December now, so either we’re not getting a trailer at all, or Sony are planning to give fans the world over a festive surprise by unveiling it at some point during the next week or so. It remains to be seen what’ll happen, but insider Daniel Richtman now claims that the real reason we haven’t received the footage yet is because they want Tobey Maguire locked in to end it on the money shot of all three Spideys.

I hear they want to close things with Tobey before showing us anything. They need that money shot — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) December 21, 2020

Of course, this only raises more questions surrounding Spider-Man 3 if Richtman’s intel is on point, since it makes you wonder how a mega budget comic book blockbuster that’s been shooting for well over two months doesn’t have Maguire officially signed on yet, when they’re presumably working from a script where his Peter Parker is pivotal to at least the third act.

If he were to hypothetically decline a return, then that would throw Spider-Man 3 into total chaos and make the lack of a trailer the least of Sony and Marvel’s concerns. As such, it seems a lot more likely that they’re just holding off on the preview for now. But I guess we’ll find out for sure soon enough.