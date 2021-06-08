Sony Reportedly Plans To Introduce Ben Reilly Into The SPUMC

Marvel Studios might technically be responsible for live-action Spider-Man solo movies starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker under the current agreement with Sony, but comic book fans will be fully aware that a number of different characters have suited up as New York City’s resident web-slinger over the years.

Sony capitalized on that fact by putting Miles Morales front and center in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which also featured a bevy of alternate Spideys, resulting in a bumper box office haul and an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, with a sequel set to arrive in October of next year.

Not only that, but we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Zack Snyder’s Justice League was heading exclusively to HBO Max long before it was officially confirmed – that the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters might be introducing yet another live-action Spider-Man into the mix, this time in the form of Ben Reilly.

Reilly was famously part of the legendary Clone Saga storyline in the comic books between 1994 and 1996, assuming the mantle of the Scarlet Spider, where he became a firm fan favorite in his own right. The variant has appeared in several animated shows and video games over the years, but it appears as though he could be getting primed for live-action.

There’s no word on whether Sony would be brave or bold enough to adapt the entire saga, something that might be beyond their reach if their last two Spider-Man franchises collapsing into themselves is any indication, but it would at least be a workaround to continue monetizing the outfit’s most marketable asset should Kevin Feige end up holding onto Peter Parker for the foreseeable future.