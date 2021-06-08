Bossk Reportedly Returning In The Book Of Boba Fett

The most beloved bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe is finally getting his own vehicle with The Book of Boba Fett, which is set to hit Disney Plus this winter. The miniseries is set after Fett’s return in The Mandalorian season 2, as Temuera Morrison’s antihero takes over the Tatooine criminal underworld with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) at his side. So, expect many of the scum and villainy that populate the galaxy to appear in the show. Including, it seems, one of Fett’s old rival bounty hunters.

LRM Online has reported that none other than Bossk will turn up in The Book of Boba Fett. If true, this will mark the Trandoshan’s first live-action appearance since his introduction in The Empire Strikes Back, in which he had a cameo as one of those that Darth Vader hired to capture the Millennium Falcon. The character has been fleshed out a lot in other media, however, including animated series The Clone Wars.

It’s likely that his role on that show will heavily inform how he’s portrayed on Boba Fett. The animation revealed that Bossk and Fett go way back, as the former served as a bodyguard to the teenage Boba, long before they eventually became rivals in the same field. So, it should be interesting to see what the dynamic is between the pair in this spinoff, and whether they’ll be allies once again or not.

LRM also notes that rumors suggest another iconic bounty hunter could appear in Boba Fett – Cad Bane, who was introduced into the franchise in The Clone Wars and hasn’t made his debut in live-action to date. This rumor has yet to be corroborated by any specific sources, though, so it’s unclear if it’s accurate or just wishful thinking. But it definitely feels possible, especially if Bossk will factor into the storyline.

Watch out for The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus this December.