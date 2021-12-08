Sony reveals new image from ‘Uncharted’ featuring its dashing stars

We’re getting a new image from the forthcoming Uncharted movie adaptation from Sony featuring Tom Holland as video game protagonist Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his companion, Sully.

The image in question, first published by Total Film, features the pair in some kind of discussion on what appears to be a long lost ship, a classic set piece from the beloved action adventure game franchise, the first installment of which hit the PlayStation 3 back in 2007. You can check out the image for yourself below.

Holland explained in a recent interview that he didn’t quite feel bulky enough for the role when he was first tasked with stepping into the swashbuckler Nathan’s shoes, especially when compared to the perpetually ripped Wahlberg, who reportedly gets up in the ungodly early hours of the morning and works out twice a day.

“[He’s] an absolute unit. I saw him walk onto set in his costume and I was like, ‘F*ck, he is twice my size,” Holland said in an interview with GQ. “After the [COVID] lockdown, we had five months off, and I just ate and trained and ate and trained.”

There’s no doubt in our minds that Sony is keeping the Impossible actor busy, as Holland reportedly only had three days off between filming Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted.

Though fans were initially taken aback at the prospect of Holland playing the adventurer Nathan, it was clear from the trailer that a somewhat younger reimagining of the character⏤along with the decidedly less wrinkled and gray-haired version of Sully as portrayed by Wahlberg⏤may actually be a welcome change.

Sony’s Uncharted hits theaters Feb. 18, 2022.