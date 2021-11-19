Tom Holland reveals he had 3 days off between ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Uncharted’

Tom Holland has been constantly talking up his plans to take a short break from Hollywood once Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters next month, although he’ll be back on the promotional trail for another major Sony blockbuster in no time at all, with Uncharted set for release in February 2022.

The actor has been working almost nonstop since he first debuted as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, so he’s more than earned the right to a little R&R. Playing the lead role in two big budget movies back-to-back is a tough enough task as it, never mind with the pandemic looming in the background, and Holland revealed to GQ that jumping straight from one into the other almost broke him.

“I never realized how lucky I am that Spider-Man wears a mask, because when he’s bouncing around and flying from buildings, that’s all CG. In Uncharted it’s just me in a Henley and cargo pants. That film absolutely broke me.”

Not only that, but the 25 year-old admitted that by the time he finished shooting Uncharted in Berlin, he’d developed tendonitis from the intensity of the stunt work and action sequences, but he was back in Atlanta just three days later suiting up for his first day on the Spider-Man: No Way Home set.

As impressive as his work ethic is, it’s got to have taken a toll on him physically and mentally, so let’s just hope that both of his upcoming projects perform well enough to justify the sacrifices he’s made.