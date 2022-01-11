Sony set to release Spider-Man: 8-Movie Collection

Spider-Man fans had all their prayers answered with the launch of No Way Home late last year. However, the season of the webslinger isn’t set to slow down and, thanks to a new collection, fans will soon be able to live the adventure all over again in its entirety.

Thanks to a listing on the Microsoft store, we know that fans can soon purchase the Spider-Man: 8-Movie Collection which boasts all of the Spider-Man films to date taking place across the multiverse.

If you’re a diehard fan of Peter Parker then this is the best choice for you. For just $59.99 you’ll get every Spider-Man film to date.

Pre-order Spider-Man: No Way Home today and enjoy the Spider-Man trilogy, The Amazing Spider-Man double feature, and Spider-Man Homecoming & Far From Home instantly. Swing into action with eight Spider-Man films, including Spider-Man 1, 2 & 3 (starring Tobey Maguire), The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2 (starring Andrew Garfield), and Spider-Man Homecoming, Far From Home and No Way Home (starring Tom Holland). Via Microsoft

While the collection isn’t a massive shock, it isn’t clear when or if it will be getting a physical release, though that seems like a given at some point.

The digital collection can be bought in standard or high definition as well as ultra high definition and it will remain the same price regardless.

Spider-Man: No Way Home remains in the theatres for fans who have yet to catch it, but it will be launching both physically and on VOD later this year.