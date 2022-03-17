Sony strikes deal to bring ‘Jumanji’ to theme parks around the world

If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a herd of elephants, or try to escape the grasps of a hippo while on the journey to find a deeply important jewel, you’ll want to listen up! Jumanji is heading to theme parks, thanks to an exciting new deal with Merlin Entertainments and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Deadline reports that Jumanji is hitting theme parks first in Italy, at Merlin’s Gardaland Resort. The totally immersive experience Jumanji — The Adventure, will open in April. Jumanji-loving fans won’t just be experiencing the game via the exciting new ride — rooms decked out with a Jumanji theme are also set to open at Merlin’s Gardaland Resort.

In addition to the resort in Italy, Sony and Merlin are working together to bring Jumanji to several parks and waterparks across North America, the UK, and Europe. If you plan on braving the jungle and experiencing the game first hand, you might want to brush up on your Jumanji lore — especially from the realm of the newest films, which serve as the inspiration behind the partnership.

The Jumanji movie’s Instagram account offers fun level-up tips and reminders to keep you safe on your excursion.

Of course, there aren’t real dangers to face, but if you’re going to enjoy the experience, you may as well dive all in. There’s no stopping the jungle from sucking you in, from Jumanji-themed lands and shops, to rides and rooms. So gear up, grab your most potent mosquito repellent alongside your best smolder — and don’t forget to invite your best friends along with you.