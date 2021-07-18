Space Jam: A New Legacy Fans Still Furious About Pepe Le Pew Being Cut

It’s unclear who was responsible for coming up with the background cameos that populate Space Jam: A New Legacy‘s climactic basketball game with the fate of both the real world and the ServerVerse at stake, but there’s absolutely no rhyme or reason to the majority of them, and many aren’t exactly what you’d call suitable for what’s ostensibly a children’s film.

Unless of course the youth of today are huge fans of Ken Russell’s The Devils, a 1971 historical drama about a convent of sexually repressed nuns. Or the classic 1962 psychological thriller What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?, where a fading former child star physically and mentally torments her paraplegic sister, or even the raping and murdering Droogs from Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange.

It’s tonal what-the-f*ckery at its finest, and has now even managed to reignite a debate we’d all thought had long since gone dormant. A New Legacy came under fire a few months ago when it was revealed that amorous skunk Pepé Le Pew had been dropped from the movie, and now that audiences have had the chance to see the bizarre laundry list of background players the can of worms has been re-opened, as you can see below.

Lola Bunny was "Too sexual" so they changed her design



Pepe Le Pew was "Too problematic" so they didn't include him



But Space Jam 2 will include Rick and Morty, a man who had sex with a planet and a boy who just had to fight his own giant sentient sperm.



Irony is funny! pic.twitter.com/hLiClzxMD6 — Shitlord Smasher390 (@Smasher390) July 18, 2021

I have zero issue with dropping Pepe Le Pew from Space Jam: New Legacy, but I could have done without my kids seeing Pennywise in a dozen or more shots. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kevin Sheen (@TheKevinSheen) July 18, 2021

Idk man the literal rapists from Clockwork Orange being in the film is stupid as fuck LMAO and I love that movie but they got no business being in Space Jam if they gonna remove Pepe Le Pew — Fuego (@Fuego_exe) July 18, 2021

Warner Bros: We must take out Pepe Le Pew in the Space Jam movie.



Also Warner Bros: Let's make sure to include the droogs from A Clockwork Orange in the new Space Jam



🤔 #SpaceJamANewLegacy — Tyler Juranovich (@tylerjuranovich) July 18, 2021

I am so fucking glad everyone is taking shit about Space Jam 2. Fuck them for getting rid of of Pepe Le Pew, that was some real stupid bullshit. Their stupid virtue signalling has been called out along with the movie just being shit in general. Makes me so happy. — JT (@jtessxpress) July 18, 2021

Imagine saying that you can't put Pepé Le Pew in Space Jam 2 because he's "problematic" but you put in a cameo of the Droogs.



Flirty cartoon skunk? Unacceptable.

A group of dudes who went around raping and murdering women? NO PROBLEMO! — Mythicc Bitch (@roundraccoon) July 17, 2021

@spacejammovie messed up by not having #pepelepew on the film. It’s hypocritical to remove cartoon “sexual violence” when there’s a ton of gun violence and violence in general. I won’t even address Speedy portraying “Mexicans”. If you want to be woke either be full on woke… — Donatto (@OfficialDonatto) July 17, 2021

Anyone who's seen the new Space Jam – Does LeBron end up teaching Pepe Le Pew the importance of consent? — Peej (@pijae) July 17, 2021

Uh huh. Space Jam 1 did indeed reference an R Film. But Space Jam 1 didn't drop Pepe Le Pew to virtue signal while still having a reference to an R Film. — Columba of Ape-Eregion (@ColumbaTiberius) July 17, 2021

Pepe Le Pew did not lose by being excluded from #SpaceJamANewLegacy, he gained more by not appearing in this mess that nobody asked for, #SpaceJam there is only one and it is the one from the year 1996. Long live Pepe Le Pew ❤ pic.twitter.com/E3IXu1B9Dj — Mint Lemonade 🍋🍃 (@YeseniaBolaos19) July 17, 2021

Space Jam: A New Legacy is a very strange experiment, one that acts as more of an advertisement for the Warner Bros. back catalogue than the sequel to a beloved family favorite. It’s almost as if the storyline was molded around the IP and not the other way round, which is definitely not the smartest way to craft a $160 million blockbuster that still packs plenty of sequel potential, and it’s hard to imagine fans 25 years from now holding it in any sort of high regard.