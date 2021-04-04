Home / movies

Space Jam: A New Legacy Fans Blast LeBron James For Wanting Superman When Michael Jordan Had Bill Murray

LeBron James has spent his entire career facing comparisons to Michael Jordan, and they were hardly going to go away after he signed on to star in a Space Jam sequel. The first trailer for A New Legacy exploded online yesterday, and it’s pretty much exactly how you’d expect a follow-up to the beloved live-action/CGI hybrid to look with 25 years of technological advancements.

The setup is roughly the same, as James is drawn into a basketball game with the fate of the universe at stake, forcing him to team up with the Looney Tunes to take on a squad assembled by Don Cheadle’s villain. Fans seen to have gotten a kick out of the first promo, but it’s also stirred up a conversation about double standards after Pepé Le Pew was dropped from the movie due to his heavy-handed amorous nature, yet it’s fine to include the Droogs from A Clockwork Orange who literally raped and killed people in Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 classic.

Not only that, but King James is now finding himself getting roasted by longtime Space Jam supporters for an altogether different reason. When listing his ideal teammates, the leading man names Superman, Gandalf, King Kong and the Iron Giant, but as you can tell from the reactions below, the internet was quick to point out that his predecessor only needed Bill Murray and Seinfeld‘s Wayne Knight to save the day.

Space Jam: A New Legacy looks like it’ll provide diverting enough family entertainment, and we can at least bank on James being a better actor than Jordan given his scene-stealing supporting performance in Judd Apatow’s Trainwreck, but the comparisons between the two basketball icons clearly aren’t ending anytime soon.

