Space Jam: A New Legacy Will Feature Cameos From Mad Max, Batman, King Kong And More

A quarter of a century after the first movie was released, Space Jam: A New Legacy will finally arrive in theaters and on HBO Max in July, and by all accounts it should be a major success for Warner Bros.

While Space Jam isn’t particularly great when viewed without the rose-tinted glasses of nostalgia, it holds a special place in the hearts of many viewers, who will now be old enough to sit down and watch A New Legacy with their own kids. The Looney Tunes might have slipped down the pop culture pecking order, and will be appearing in their first live-action film since 2003’s disastrous Back in Action, but LeBron James remains one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet, while audiences are clearly crying out for the sort of effects-driven spectacle promised in the footage we’ve seen so far.

We’ve known for a while that A New Legacy is set to dive deep into the Warner Bros. vault to deliver a string of cameos from the studio’s back catalogue of classics, with previous leaks confirming the likes of It‘s Pennywise, The Mask and even Voldemort. In a new interview, director Malcolm D. Lee teased how the famous faces will appear, while admitting he didn’t want to get too carried away stuffing the movie with fan service.

“It was a tricky thing just in terms of what you may want, like, ‘Oh my God, look, there’s Mad Max, and there’s Casablanca!’ There are a lot of the WB characters at the game, watching like they do at Rucker Park.”

A New Legacy Begins In First Space Jam 2 Photos 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The original report goes on to say that Batman and King Kong will also be spotted in the crowd, and based on what we’ve seen and heard so far, Space Jam: A New Legacy is shaping up to be a hybrid of the first installment and Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, which sounds pretty interesting to say the least.