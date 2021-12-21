Warning: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This spectacular Spider-Gwen fan poster reunites Andrew Garfield’s Spidey with his one true love, or at least her superpowered variant. With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Amazing Spider-Man franchise is being reappraised and championed by fans once more, with many campaigning for Sony to revisit and expand the sadly truncated franchise going forward. And one way to do that would be to bring back Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy.

Infamously, Gwen died in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but there’s always been a hunger for the Cruella star to return to the Marvel fold as Spider-Gwen, a version of the character who received the fateful spider-bite instead of Peter Parker. Instagram artist @carpaa2011 has now created the perfect fan poster for such a live-action movie event that brings the multiversal star-crossed lovers back together. Check out the piece below:

Spoilers about Spider-Man: No Way Home plot points to follow.

Gwen herself is referenced in NWH as Garfield’s Spidey is shown to still be grieving over his girlfriend’s death. In one moving scene, he manages to save Zendaya’s MJ from the same fate as Gwen, which brings him to tears. So imagine how he would react if he encountered a Spider-Gwen who looked like his Gwen? And, given that Spider-Gwen’s backstory usually involves Peter’s death, she’d be pretty glad to see him, as well.

Despite the rumors, Stone didn’t end up appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but now the door is open for her to come back elsewhere. In The Amazing Spider-Man 3, if fans have anything to say about it. While Hailee Steinfeld is owning the role in the Spider-Verse animated movies, there’s enough room in the multiverse for a live-action Spider-Gwen to swing onto screens, too.