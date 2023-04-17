‘Speed’ writer has the perfect pitch that could easily convince Keanu Reeves to return for a threequel

Keanu Reeves is no stranger to sequels, with his fourth outing as John Wick having already become the franchise’s highest-grossing installment, while it was only recently he returned as John Anderson in The Matrix Resurrections, so he’s overly familiar with the legacy follow-up, too.

However, one role he’s always resisted the urge to reprise is that of Speed protagonist Jack Traven. Of course, the legendary action blockbuster did get a second installment, but Cruise Control swapped out Keanu for Jason Patric and ended up cratering at the box office and gaining a reputation as one of the worst big budget productions ever made.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Nostalgia remains all the rage, though, so could Speed 3 really happen? We’d advise not holding your breath for it, but writer Graham Yost has a fantastically self-deprecating idea that makes a whole lot of sense, one that he was more than willing to share in an interview with ComicBook.

“I think what Keanu said was, ‘If the script was good enough,’ and that’s what it really comes down to. I mean, what do you do? My old joke for Speed 3 was, ‘This time, it’s 60,’ and that’s it. Just a little faster, but it’s all the same damn thing. And everyone involved is 60. It’s like when you see John Wick; each one is the same movie basically, but they’re great. I enjoy them, they’re brutal.”

Reeves turns 60 years old next year, so the timing couldn’t be any more perfect. It might be a big ask, but Speed 3 based entirely on the irony of everyone getting ever-so-slightly long in the tooth would be a meta successor well worth making, and definitely worth seeing.