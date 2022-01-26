Wednesday is a special date for Marvel fans as it marks the 100-day countdown to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hitting theaters.

The follow up to Disney and Sony’s enormously successful Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Doctor Strange sequel by Marvel Studios takes place in the aftermath of a disastrously botched spell in the webslinger’s thrillingly high stakes story about messing with the multiverse and its consequences.

Once again, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular sorcerer and medical doctor, the film will also co-star Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, AKA Scarlet Witch, after that character’s brush with inadvertently altering reality to resemble a parallel dimension in the acclaimed Disney Plus series WandaVision.

“I’m not here to talk about Westview,” Strange says to Wanda in the trailer, referencing the town that was trapped under the witch’s hex in the show.

Instead, Strange explains he wants to enlist her help in putting the fractured multiverse back into alignment. The scattered realities bring forth an evil version of the doctor, Strange Supreme, also played by Cumberbatch and introduced to us in the Disney Plus animated Marvel show What If…? The good and evil versions of Strange come face to face in the trailer, too.

Add to the intriguing-sounding plot a legacy Marvel director like Sam Raimi, who arguably kicked off the modern comic book blockbuster age we’re currently living in with his excellent Spider-Man trilogy in the 2000s, and you have a lot of reasons people are bubbling with excitement on Twitter.

One fan even predicted — with “100%” certainty — that it would be the best movie of the year.

This will be film of the year 100% https://t.co/Ujac4aLBOV — 〽️ (@DonMokkz23_) January 26, 2022

Another Marvel fanatic got goosebumps that would put Peter Parker’s Spider-Sense to shame at the mention of the milestone.

IM GETTING GOOSEBUMPS https://t.co/kLWqIKF7NX — Hannah 💙 ᗢ (@imhannaxo) January 26, 2022

And there was plenty of jaw-dropping Doctor Strange fan art floating around the web to celebrate the occasion.

100 days until Multiverse of Madness!



I like how the fandom has collectively agreed that Defender Strange needs to let his hair down.#DoctorStrange #fanart pic.twitter.com/yNgjh0CyHA — 𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 (@cryptigutz) January 26, 2022

It wasn’t just the wizard that was getting fans hyped, but the anticipated return of a certain sitcom-loving witch as well.

100 days left until we see Wanda unleash chaos across the MCU #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/xO5zkqUEci — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) January 26, 2022

100 days till we see wanda again in #DoctorStrange in The Multiverse Of Madness pic.twitter.com/8Ve2Z762Bf — harbinger of chaos (@_mylittlewitch) January 26, 2022

Even the official Twitter account for The Los Angeles Film School couldn’t help but express how they “love a good countdown.”

We love a good countdown. #MultiverseofMadness https://t.co/dubDL4QeVv — The Los Angeles Film School (@lafilmschool) January 26, 2022

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Walt Disney Studios’ President of Marketing, Asad Ayaz, even chimed in on all the chatter, remarking simply, “Getting close.”

We’re excited to see the magic when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6.