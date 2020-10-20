Spider-Man 3 May See All 3 Spideys Swing Into Times Square

Times Square has been a major tourist destination for decades and the site of the extremely popular annual ball drop on New Year’s Eve, though it’s recently hit hard times (no pun intended). Since the start of this extremely deadly pandemic, the idea of being crowded amongst many other strangers in a busy hub has unsurprisingly lost some of its appeal. Once COVID-19 is behind us for good, New York City is going to have to find a way to make Times Square cool again.

Enter Spider-Man. Or, more accurately, three different versions of the wall-crawling vigilante. The titular superhero’s upcoming threequel might feature a scene in which multiple Peter Parkers (Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire) swing into the junction on Broadway and Seventh Avenue. Though nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet, this would be a great way to reintroduce the place that’s been dubbed “the Center of the Universe” to many travellers and according to insider Grace Randolph, it’s one idea that’s being discussed at the studio.

Some extra TEA ☕️ I’m hearing Tobey Maguire doesn’t want more 💵💵💵 turns out he wants more SCREEN TIME out of the suit, so he can really act in the film instead of swinging through it! And one idea is all the Spideys swing into Times Square… 👀🕷#SpiderMan3 #Marvel #MCU pic.twitter.com/LyhwWx0Cdj — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 17, 2020

Of course, such a delightful cameo from the beloved location would certainly please many New Yorkers in the audience and hopefully it’ll be just one of several popular sites in the Big Apple that the trio will visit while they fight off malicious villains.

Presumably, this proposed sequence would take place after Doctor Strange brings the Spider-Men of the past into the MCU. Garfield and Maguire aren’t officially signed on to reprise their respective roles just yet, of course, but it seems all but confirmed that they’re on board. Whether this recurrence by both actors is a one time thing or the revitalization of their individual franchises remains to be seen, but we’ve heard rumors that Sony has an interest in keeping them around for future solo films. Either way, we’ll be very happy to see the performers back in their iconic costumes.

Spider-Man 3 is set to hit theaters on December 17th, 2021.