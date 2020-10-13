Doctor Strange Reportedly Responsible For Bringing Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Into The MCU

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield look like they’ll both be swinging through the streets of New York City once again. We’ve heard this week that the actors will not only reprise their roles as Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3, but also that Doctor Strange will be the one responsible for their introduction into the MCU.

According to FandomWire, Benedict Cumberbatch’s character is reportedly set to create the first live-action Spider-Verse by bringing together these three different versions of the Big Apple’s favorite superhero. The outlet explains that during the film’s final act, the web-heads from different universes will show up in order to help bring down various villains plucked from across all three Spider-Man franchises.

“Without getting into too many plot secrets, the recently announced addition of Doctor Strange is the conduit to bringing these three Spider-Men together for the first time,” says FandomWire. “The film will in-fact create the first live-action Spider-Verse. This will not just be a post-credits cameo scene. It sounds more like an Endgame reveal with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker facing MANY Spider-Man villains from across Sony’s Spider-Man movies, along with some new ones. Maguire’s Spider-Man and Garfield’s Spider-Man will join Holland’s universe to help him defeat them.”

Maguire And Garfield Cross Into The MCU In Spider-Man 3 Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This is where Jamie Foxx’s Electro, who was last seen six years ago in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, comes into play, apparently. The antagonist will likely join several other bad guys in their quest to take out the pesky Avenger as well and from what we’ve heard, this evil lineup could include the likes of Dane DeHaan’s Green Goblin from the aforementioned movie and possibly even Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, if the actor gets his way.

Between this flick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Phase 4 of the MCU certainly sounds like it’s going to be packed with cameos. Although, as we’ve seen in the past, that’s not always a good thing.

What do you think about all of these crossovers, though? Do you like the idea of them, or do they sound utterly ridiculous to you? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!

Spider-Man 3 will begin filming this week and is scheduled to be released in December of 2021.