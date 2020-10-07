Spider-Man 3 To Start Shooting Next Week In New York

For a mega budget Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, Spider-Man 3 faces an incredibly quick turnaround time. Not a single frame of footage has been shot, there’s been no new additions to to the cast officially announced outside of Jamie Foxx’s returning Electro and the movie doesn’t even have a title yet, but the threequel is still scheduled to hit theaters in just fourteen months provided there’s no more widespread adjustments to the franchise’s upcoming release schedule.

However, that’s all about to change following the news that cameras are set to start rolling on Spider-Man 3 next week in New York City. Given the logistical nightmares caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, though, and the increase in health and safety measures required to launch a production of this size, the most likely scenario is that it’ll be the second unit pitching up in NYC for exteriors and pickups.

After all, Marvel’s domestic base of operations usually tends to be Atlanta, which is unsurprisingly one of Spider-Man 3‘s filming locations alongside New York and Los Angeles, not to mention an overseas trip to Iceland. News is thin on the ground about the plot, especially when the Electro reveal changed everything we thought we knew about the movie, but you can guarantee that set photos will start making their way online almost as soon as director Jon Watts calls action.

Jamie Foxx has sent the rumor mill into overdrive over the last few days, and with shooting set to start imminently, we should get a better idea of how Spider-Man 3 is shaping up from a narrative standpoint as more and more information trickles down from the set, with a full cast list and title surely not too far away.