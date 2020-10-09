Kingpin Star Vincent D’Onofrio Wants In On Spider-Man 3

If Jamie Foxx’s surprise return as The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Electro made it look as though the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 would be embracing the multiverse, then yesterday’s reveal that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange had also joined the cast has firmly cemented that things are about to get pretty weird for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

Jon Watts’ threequel will hit theaters in December of next year, after WandaVision introduces the MCU’s multiverse but before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness blows it wide open, and with shooting set to begin next week and new additions being made to the ensemble, slowly but surely the pieces are starting to fit together.

Cumberbatch will no doubt show up and explain why Sony’s Max Dillon has suddenly appeared and started wreaking havoc in the MCU, which could be just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to familiar faces making unexpected comebacks. In fact, one of the greatest Marvel villains ever seen in live-action has now also thrown their hat into the ring, as you can see below.

When I was a boy… https://t.co/D0fJavDXsA — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) October 8, 2020

Of course, fans would love to have Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin become a regular fixture in the MCU. The actor has made it clear on countless occasions that he feels like he’s got unfinished business playing Wilson Fisk, and there’s no shortage of ways to parachute him into the established mythology. Kingpin has plenty of history with Spider-Man in the pages of Marvel Comics dating back over half a century, after all, and with Daredevil no longer even considered official canon, the multiverse doesn’t need to be the reason for his return – he can simply be revealed as the most powerful criminal in New York.