MCU Theory Says Electro’s Arrival In Spider-Man 3 Connects To WandaVision

Nobody predicted yesterday’s news that Jamie Foxx is reprising the role of Electro in the untitled Spider-Man 3. The Oscar-winning actor last played the part in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which underperformed at the box office and paved the way for Spidey to make his triumphant debut in the MCU in Captain America: Civil War.

It’s safe to say this is something of a surprise, as everyone had written off the Andrew Garfield Spidey movies as a narrative and commercial dead-end. This casting means that Spider-Man 3 will see representation from both the Sam Raimi trilogy in J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson and the Amazing movies, so in a way it’s almost a live-action Into the Spider-Verse.

What we don’t know right now is whether they’ll acknowledge these connections in the movie. The last time we saw Foxx’s Electro he was being overloaded with power, eventually appearing to explode in a ball of lightning. That seemed like a fairly conclusive death, though on a re-watch it seems at least possible that he might have survived in some form.

One theory doing the rounds as to how he’s now in the MCU comes via WandaVision. The Disney+ show will show Scarlet Witch using her reality-bending powers to create a world in which she and Vision (who was killed in Avengers: Infinity War) can live in domestic suburban bliss. Could it be plausible that her screwing with the fabric of time and space would allow an energy-based guy like Electro to make the leap?

And if this is the ASM2 Electro I imagine he’d still be pretty mad at Spider-Man – even if this isn’t the same Spider-Man he tangled with back in 2014.

One thing’s for sure. The MCU is about to get complicated.