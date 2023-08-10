‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ digital release contains multiple hidden changes from the theatrical cut

Just like the multiverse presented in the film, it turns out there are multiple different versions of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse which fans are noticing on the digital release.

The changes to the films aren’t anything major, although it does sort of feel like some kind of weird Mandela effect. Small details mostly to do with the aesthetics have been pointed out as being noticeably different from the theatrical release. Some lines have also been changed or completely cut to the disappointment of some fans.

Of course, these changes don’t immediately stand out, so some fans have failed to even notice much of a difference between the two versions. However, side-by-side videos and pictures prove that the digital release does indeed have some undeniable changes.

Many fans are reporting various differences between the theatrical and digital versions of ‘ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’. pic.twitter.com/7heIuRVDc2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 9, 2023

It’s a pretty meta gimmick that works considering the topic of the film. However, not all fans were on board with the idea. In fact, one fan was extremely adamant about their take on the situation: “Only bad part about this film is the countless changes that are so minor but it’s annoying because why change perfection?”

Reports from fans with good memory claim that some iconic lines are missing from the digital version, saying: “It’s kind of crazy how many differences there are. They even took out the “Sorry man, I’m going home.” during the chase scene.”

However, it does give more reason to re-watch the film, (as if you needed one anyway). It’s unclear exactly how many alternate versions there are but going back and spotting all the differences sounds like it could make a second/third/fourth viewing even more fun. Although it’s mostly naysayers, some did like the idea, with some fans explaining that they’re “Wwatching both” and that “it’s good but different.”

However, some viewers have speculated that the different versions come down to the animators not having enough time and minor changes being made by higher ups leading to the slightly different versions. Although it could be passed off as a multiverse gimmick it seems that might not be the case.

The changes shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering this has happened before. The theatrical version had multiple differences spotted by fans and it was difficult to know whether or not the were intentional either. Some speculated that the changes came about after the audio mixing issue was fixed. Could all these tiny differences be down to the overworked animators having to rush the project due to studio demands? Let’s hope they’re given the time they need with the next one.