If one multiversal Marvel blockbuster isn’t enough to satiate your appetite, then you’ll be thrilled with the onslaught of announcements, reveals and first looks coming from Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that Sony have been dropping for the last few hours.

As the sequel to one of the most popular superhero movies of the modern era, the second outing for Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales is coming burdened with pressure that the opener didn’t really have to contend with. The first footage was nothing short of jaw-dropping, setting the stage for an eye-popping journey through the multiverse, and some new images have now arrived online.

As you can see below, the stills show Miles getting reacquainted with Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy before they set off on their latest escapade to save every universe from a common threat, and there’s a bonus look at our intrepid protagonist’s new costume thrown in for good measure.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ images tease Miles' latest adventure 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

No Way Home might be dominating the headlines as the live-action Spidey epic gears up for release in less than two weeks, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from going into meltdown over Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, especially when it’s been confirmed as just the first half of a two-part adventure.