‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Sports Largest Crew Ever for an Animated Film

The highly anticipated sequel to 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' has recruited a massive team to get it done.

Sony has shared further details about its upcoming animated Marvel sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, including the record-breaking number of people it took to make it.

Speaking during a panel at Cinemacon, co-director Chris Miller explained how big the scope of this sequel is claiming that it has had the largest crew in animated film history.

“The sequel is way, way bigger than the last one. It’s the largest crew of an animated movie ever”

During the presentation, the director also detailed just how big the roster of characters is for the movie. Right now it is set to boast more than 200 more characters than the first film, Into the Spider-Verse which only had 40 characters.

Given how big these plans are it does make more sense why the film has been delayed. Last week Sony announced that the animated film will not launch later this year, instead, it will arrive in theatres in June of 2023. Similarly, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Part II will arrive now in 2024.

Earlier this year we were presented with more information about the production of the animated film. This detailed how the movie endeavors to create a different visual style for each of the worlds that are visited during the movie. This being the case, it makes total sense that Sony would have a larger team than usual to accomplish this.

Fans may have a while to wait but Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will arrive in theatres on June 2, 2023, followed by its second part on March 29, 2024.