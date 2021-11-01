Spider-Man Clings On For Dear Life In New No Way Home Photo

If you’ve visited the internet for even a second over the last few days, then the chances are exceedingly high that you’ve bumped into a handful of leaks regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sony just can’t seem to keep a lid on things, so that new trailer is just as likely to arrive by surreptitious means as it is by the studio’s hand.

The latest Morbius promo dropped ahead of time, as did the entire post-credits scene from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, so there’s got to be some worried faces in the Sony boardroom as they debate when to gift us with the latest No Way Home footage.

Having been bombarded with rumors and speculation, it’s a surprise when an honest-to-goodness official still image lands online. The latest snap shows Tom Holland’s Peter Parker holding on to the edge of a car or some other object for dear life, and you can check it out below.

There are less than seven weeks to go until Spider-Man: No Way Home and hype for the trailer is reaching fever pitch, never mind the movie itself. In the meantime, we’ll have to tide ourselves over with images like this one, unless of course, you’re the type of person who actively hunts out spoilers ahead of time.