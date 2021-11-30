This week, Spider-Man fans were overjoyed by Sony producer Amy Pascal’s revelation that a second movie trilogy featuring Tom Holland as Peter Parker is already in the works, just as we’re waiting for the conclusion to the Home trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, to arrive. But though these films are only in the planning stages, folks are already theorizing what could await us in Spider-Man 4, 5 and 6.

Over on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, Reddit user u/Twhit13 got fans started on naming what they want to see in the next trilogy. Most commenters revealed their dream villains and crossovers with other heroes for Holland’s upcoming Marvel adventures. Unsurprisingly, Kraven the Hunter — one of the most popular Spidey foes yet to appear in live-action — is a pick that keeps coming up.

Likewise, the franchise still hasn’t followed up on that post-credits scene from Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which Michael Mando’s Mac Gargan teased that he wants revenge on the wallcrawler. He’s gotta be a main villain in Spidey 4, right?

While Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina are returning as Green Goblin and Doc Ock in No Way Home, there’s still the desire for MCU-exclusive versions of these villains to debut in future films. Especially as it could lead to an adaptation of Superior Spider-Man, which saw Octavius possess Peter’s body.

As for team-ups, a lot of folks would love to see a Spidey/Deadpool crossover, but even more it seems are craving a union with the Fantastic Four — especially Peter’s comic book best bud Johnny Storm.

Another user revealed their pitch for why anti-heroine Black Cat needs to make it into the MCU, alongside Spider-Man PS4 antagonist Mr. Negative.

Given how huge No Way Home promises to be when it finally swings into theaters this December, you might think it would be hard to top, but clearly there’s still so much more material from the comics that future Spider-Man movies can mine.