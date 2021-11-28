‘Spider-Man’ fans are offering their controversial hot takes on Twitter
Twitter has been bombarded this weekend by fans ranking every Spider-Man movie from best to worst, and it’s even roped in people like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn to weigh in with their two cents.
For the most part, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 and the animated Into the Spider-Verse have been racking up the most victories, but it’s also led to some heated debate about the friendly neighborhood superhero’s back catalogue. In the world of social media, positivity is almost always followed by negativity, and a single viral tweet has managed to stir the pot.
As you can see below, after being encouraged to voice unpopular opinions regarding the various Spider-Man franchises to have popped up in the last two decades, fans let rip with both barrels.
It would be an understatement to say that opinions may vary depending on your personal preference, but it’s nonetheless fascinating to see what some folks make of Spider-Man blockbusters that are deemed as being universally beloved, and vice versa.
Based on nothing but the levels of buzz and hype, though, you’d expect next month’s No Way Home to unite them all together when the most hotly-anticipated blockbuster of the pandemic era finally comes to theaters on December 17.