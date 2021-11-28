‘Spider-Man’ fans are offering their controversial hot takes on Twitter

Twitter has been bombarded this weekend by fans ranking every Spider-Man movie from best to worst, and it’s even roped in people like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn to weigh in with their two cents.

For the most part, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 and the animated Into the Spider-Verse have been racking up the most victories, but it’s also led to some heated debate about the friendly neighborhood superhero’s back catalogue. In the world of social media, positivity is almost always followed by negativity, and a single viral tweet has managed to stir the pot.

As you can see below, after being encouraged to voice unpopular opinions regarding the various Spider-Man franchises to have popped up in the last two decades, fans let rip with both barrels.

Your most controversial Spider-Man hot take? pic.twitter.com/BbpCua8cTd — Larry #WattWarriors (@capekinos) November 25, 2021

I don’t like MJ as a love interest. 🙊



It’s just…in Homecoming, Peter didn’t show any interest in her, and then suddenly, in FFH, he now likes her?? Where did THAT come from? I also don’t know much about her, so there’s really not a lot of reason for me to root for them. — ❤️ Allessandra (Taylor’s Version) ❤️ (@readutation) November 28, 2021

MCU Spider-Man in his solo movies, completely misses what makes Peter unique to the other superheroes of the MCU. He doesn’t need iron man or his tech to do his job and to make him seem inexperienced, they make him fail at everything and make him seem instead incompetent. — Jacob Goodheart (@goodheart_jacob) November 26, 2021

Peter Parker Spider-Man needs to be retired from movies and television for a minimum of 10 years — NothingMatters (@whybotherL1) November 26, 2021

I think TASM 2 is better than Spider-Man 2

This is my opinion so leave me be. — Solomon Caesar (@SolomonCaesar3) November 26, 2021

Tobey is nowhere near the best, he was just the first. He's good, but he's not that good. He barely even acts like comic Spidey OR Peter — Blue Jay 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@ShiaLaJesus) November 26, 2021

Not a fan of the MCU Spiderman's over use of Stark tech, what tech Spiderman actually uses is usually self-made — THANK YOU MELISSA BENOIST FOR BEING SUPERGIRL (@jmbredux) November 26, 2021

The MCU Spiderman suit sucks. It always looks CGI 100% of the time. — Ross Stern (@SternlyRoss) November 28, 2021

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is objectively poor in quality. An underwritten mess of a plot with the intention of setting up future movies and to sell Sony products.



MCU Spidey is fine.



Peter B. Parker from Spiderverse is a better interpretation than Garfield.



Old May > Hot May. — Callum J. Ager (@CallumJAger) November 27, 2021

Tom Holland is a great actor but his movies were ruined because they skipped over the appeal of Spider-Man: how he struggled on his own and made his own path to becoming a hero. Making Tony Stark his father figure was the worst choice for marvel to make. — brette | she/her (@mamitomoestan) November 27, 2021

Homecoming is fucking terrible and Tom Holland is the worst spiderman. — Sam (@PsychixBeats) November 27, 2021

It would be an understatement to say that opinions may vary depending on your personal preference, but it’s nonetheless fascinating to see what some folks make of Spider-Man blockbusters that are deemed as being universally beloved, and vice versa.

Based on nothing but the levels of buzz and hype, though, you’d expect next month’s No Way Home to unite them all together when the most hotly-anticipated blockbuster of the pandemic era finally comes to theaters on December 17.