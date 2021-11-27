Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire? It’s a debate that has been raging since Holland first donned the web-shooters in Captain America: Civil War. With Spider-Man: No Way Home set to hit theaters on December 17 – and all three Spider-Men rumored to be appearing – however, the great Spidey debate has been given new life. How one feels about each Spider-Man may be rooted in how they feel about the movies they’re in, and director James Gunn clearly has some thoughts in that department.

Showbiz/pop culture scribe Matt “Supes” Ramos took to Twitter on Friday with his personal rankings of all the Spider-Man films to date. Fans hoping that No Way Home can take MCU Spidey to a whole new level will like his list; the latest entry into the Spider-Man series came in at No. 1 for him.

Gunn apparently caught wind of Ramos’ rankings, though, and was quick to fire off a tweet revealing his own, personal top three.

As the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director sees it, the best three Spider-Man movies to date shake out as follows:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is best, followed by Spider-Man 2 & Homecoming. https://t.co/NTvN4mz5Y7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 27, 2021

Although Gunn joked recently that he could be playing Typeface in No Way Home, it’s unknown whether he is accounting for the forthcoming release in his personal rankings. In any event, we’re hard-pressed to fault him for picking Into the Spider-Verse No. 1 overall. The animated film was an instant classic, notching a certified fresh score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Moreover, Shameik Moore’s turn as the Miles Morales Spider-Man will undoubtedly warrant more and more mention in the best Spidey debate as future installments of that series are released.

James Gunn‘s inclusion of Homecoming in his top three ruffled some feathers in the comments section, though.