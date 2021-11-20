Spider-Man fans want Lil Nas X as Miles Morales after he poses with Holland and Garfield
The internet went wild when photos began circulating that showed Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield greet each other with a warm embrace at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, even though the two most definitely haven’t worked together very recently on Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Of course, Hollywood can often be a small place where people unexpectedly bump into each other all the time, but given the levels of hype surrounding Holland’s upcoming third solo outing, the images quickly went viral as fans wondered why Tobey Maguire wasn’t given an invitation to attend the ceremony.
Lil Nas X was there, though, and he too found himself the subject of online attention after fans decided the massively popular musician would be an excellent choice to play Miles Morales, who Holland admitted he’d love to see as the next Spider-Man once he hangs up the costume for good.
Nas might be older than the comic book version of Miles Morales, but he’s still only 22 years old, and stranger things have definitely happened. The list of singers, rappers and the rest to have tried their hand at acting goes on forever, and he’d certainly bring a sizeable fanbase with him were he to trade the stage for some web-slinging.