Spider-Man fans want Lil Nas X as Miles Morales after he poses with Holland and Garfield

The internet went wild when photos began circulating that showed Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield greet each other with a warm embrace at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, even though the two most definitely haven’t worked together very recently on Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Of course, Hollywood can often be a small place where people unexpectedly bump into each other all the time, but given the levels of hype surrounding Holland’s upcoming third solo outing, the images quickly went viral as fans wondered why Tobey Maguire wasn’t given an invitation to attend the ceremony.

Lil Nas X was there, though, and he too found himself the subject of online attention after fans decided the massively popular musician would be an excellent choice to play Miles Morales, who Holland admitted he’d love to see as the next Spider-Man once he hangs up the costume for good.

the rumors are true i will be playing miles morales https://t.co/tuSDU3rgu6 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) November 19, 2021

Lil Nas X as Miles Morales confirmed — Trécon (@Eliastico_1) November 19, 2021

Since Nas is older than Miles, maybe he comes from Tobeys universe since Tobey is in his 40s and now Nas is Spider-Man. That would be so 🔥 — Auron (@AARonWalakay) November 19, 2021

Imagine if they’ve cast Lil Nas X as the live action Miles Morales in #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/0NwqRGpMif — Jamie East (@jamieeast) November 19, 2021

Gorgeous Screenshots Show Off Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Wait….is Lil Nas X gonna be MILES MORALES???!!!😨😨😂 https://t.co/yw1ySTM12V — kenny jones (@relientkenny) November 19, 2021

What if @LilNasX plays Miles Morales? I would lose it pic.twitter.com/k0uuaeN8es — Frighte (@157Smx) November 20, 2021

i told u long agooo…

that lil nas x is miles morales 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jEHQW7tdUR — 𝘶𝘳 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘧𝘪𝘯 (@selfishturtle_) November 19, 2021

Nas might be older than the comic book version of Miles Morales, but he’s still only 22 years old, and stranger things have definitely happened. The list of singers, rappers and the rest to have tried their hand at acting goes on forever, and he’d certainly bring a sizeable fanbase with him were he to trade the stage for some web-slinging.