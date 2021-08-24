Spider-Man: No Way Home Actor Is Hyped For Jamie Foxx Returning As Electro

I didn’t think The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was that bad. It’s not perfect, but I enjoyed the playful atmosphere and the way Electro’s powers were incorporated into the score: His first confrontation with Spidey in Times Square and their final showdown at a power station are fun action sequences. All of which meant I was very happy when Marvel Studios confirmed that Jamie Foxx is reprising the role for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

You’ll have already seen the awesome trailer by now, which reveals how Peter’s wish tears apart the Multiverse and brings in characters from other Spider-Man movies. We got a good look at Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and a familiar cackle and pumpkin bomb that can only mean Willem Dafoe is back as the Green Goblin. Sadly, we didn’t get to see Foxx, but a telltale flash of lightning has to signify the villain.

Now JB Smoove, who plays Peter’s teacher Julius Dell, has revealed which villain he was most hyped to have back. In an interview with The Illuminerdi he said:

“Of course man, Jamie Foxx coming back, baby. Come on, what’s up, Jamie! That’s my dude right there, I’m excited, I’m very excited about it.”

Smoove went on to say how excited he was for the movie, dropping a big hint to Marvel that he’s overdue some superpowers:

“It’s gonna be a great movie, it’s gonna be fabulous. And Marvel, I don’t mean to put the pressure on y’all, but I told y’all, I need some powers. I need some damn powers! C’mon!”

Julius Dell is an original MCU character and doesn’t have a comic-book counterpart, but given how many of Peter’s social circle ends up with superpowers, I wouldn’t rule anything out for him. Still, JB Smoove is such a likeable and charismatic actor that it’s difficult to see him as an imposing villain—but I want to see him try.

With the trailer now finally officially released, let’s hope we get more information on the movie soon—especially on whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.