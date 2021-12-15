Perhaps no other Spider-Man: No Way Home returning villain is more iconic than Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

Even though it’s been close to 20 years since the actor first faced off against the Tobey Maguire version of the web-slinger in 2002’s Spider-Man, Dafoe has arguably not aged at all in that time — or perhaps he looked a couple of decades older than his age way back then? You got some kinda time machine in your basement, Dafoe? We need answers.

At any rate, the Academy Award-nominated actor fielded some questions about what it was like returning to the character all these years later on the LA red carpet premiere of the film Monday night. The Marvel Entertainment Twitter account shared the clip, which you can watch right here.

Green Goblin's back! Willem Dafoe details his villainous return in this #SpiderManNoWayHome red carpet clip, presented by @MarvelUnlimited. pic.twitter.com/HNyjUjAqJw — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 14, 2021

When asked his reaction when he was first told the multiverse-traversing premise of the upcoming No Way Home, Dafoe said it “sounded good! Good enough to sign on. You know, to revisit this character.”

In terms of what it was like to revisit the character, Dafoe said “It was great!”

“It’s a continuation and this is probably the most ambitious film in this series so far so it was great to be a part of it.”

Dafoe then coyly remarked, “see some old friends, see some new friends, you know,” perhaps hinting at the rumored appearance of Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker also making a return.

When asked what it was like working with director Jon Watts and company, Dafoe said, “A lot of the people had worked together before so they really had good chemistry already and a lot of trust. Yeah, it was fun to work. Very loose, but also we were making our days and having fun.”

In terms of his favorite part of being in the movie, Dafoe said, “I enjoy doing the action stuff.”